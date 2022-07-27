Qingdao unveils its first ever digital urban recommendation officer (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) Qingdao, China, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Qingdao, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province, released a digital female figure on July 21, unveiling its first ever digital urban recommendation officer who is expected to help promote the image of the city. Named "Qingdao Xiaoman", which means "Qingdao girl", the digital figure was created by the Qingdao-based company GOLDON under the direction of the Information Office of the People's Government of Qingdao. She showed up in the huge outdoor naked-eye 3D screen at Parkson Shopping Center at Zhongshan Road on the night of July 21 as the "Cultural Tourism Ambassador of Shinan District". It is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
