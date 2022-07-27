Cellularline presenta le cuffie CRYSTAL e la linea ENJOY THE SUMMERGTA Online - The Criminal Enterprises ora disponibileTrailer Rinascita dei morti | Call of Duty: WarzoneCome fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateBlooming of Matricaria, il DLC 2 di SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION ...Aurora Collection di Logitech G - una nuova era del Gaming È in arrivo Z9K, il nuovo TV Mini LED 8K di SonyKingston svela i dispositivi che non possono mancare per agostoUltime Blog

Qingdao unveils its first ever digital urban recommendation officer

Qingdao unveils
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
Qingdao, China, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao, a coastal city in East China's Shandong ...

zazoom
Commenta
Qingdao unveils its first ever digital urban recommendation officer (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) Qingdao, China, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Qingdao, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province, released a digital female figure on July 21, unveiling its first ever digital urban recommendation officer who is expected to help promote the image of the city. Named "Qingdao Xiaoman", which means "Qingdao girl", the digital figure was created by the Qingdao-based company GOLDON under the direction of the Information Office of the People's Government of Qingdao. She showed up in the huge outdoor naked-eye 3D screen at Parkson Shopping Center at Zhongshan Road on the night of July 21 as the "Cultural Tourism Ambassador of Shinan District". It is ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Qingdao unveils its first ever digital urban recommendation officer

Qingdao, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province, released a digital female figure on July 21, unveiling its first ever digital ...

Stadt Qingdao: Qingdao unveils its first ever digital urban recommendation officer

Qingdao, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province, released a digital female figure on July 21, unveiling its first ever digital urban recommendation ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Qingdao unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Qingdao unveils Qingdao unveils first ever digital