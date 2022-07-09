Polemiche per il Jova Beach Party : facciamo le cose meglio che si ...Parroco 70enne pubblica selfie osè sotto la docciaWeekend all'isola del Giglio: 3 consigli per l'organizzazionePrevisioni Meteo : Nuova ondata di caldo in arrivoVacanze: cosa mettere in valigia?18enne picchiata brutalmente e trovata ferita con il figlio in braccioBorghi delle Marche, i più belli da visitare in primaveraCodemasters lancia la colonna sonora originale di F1 22Psychonauts 2 : in arrivo l'edizione MotherlobeLogitech apre la sua “bottega” tecnologica nel MediaWorld Tech ...Ultime Blog

NXT Level Up 08.07.2022 Episodio 21 (Di sabato 9 luglio 2022) Buongiorno amici e buon sabato! Il weekend è iniziato mentre la settimana di wrestling sta per finire arrivati a questo punto e, come da consuetudine, ci aspetta un nuovo Episodio dello show giovane targato NXT. Risultati NXT Level Up Dante Chen ha sconfitto Myles Borne; Yulisa Leon ha sconfitto Arianna Grace; Edris Enofe e Malik Blade hanno sconfitto Bryson Montana e Damaris Griffin. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima ?
NXT Level Up (7/8) Results: Malik Blade And Edris Enofe, Dante Chen, Arianna Grace, And More Compete

The newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, July 8 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. . @AriannaGraceWWE and @YulisaLeon_wwe look for an all important win on ...

NXT Level Up results: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in action

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin This was a typical tag team match, until it wasn't. Strange. Blade and Enofe gained an early lead with quick tags and tandem offense ...
