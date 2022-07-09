NXT Level Up 08.07.2022 Episodio 21 (Di sabato 9 luglio 2022) Buongiorno amici e buon sabato! Il weekend è iniziato mentre la settimana di wrestling sta per finire arrivati a questo punto e, come da consuetudine, ci aspetta un nuovo Episodio dello show giovane targato NXT. Risultati NXT Level Up Dante Chen ha sconfitto Myles Borne; Yulisa Leon ha sconfitto Arianna Grace; Edris Enofe e Malik Blade hanno sconfitto Bryson Montana e Damaris Griffin. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima ? Leggi su zonawrestling
Pubblicità
TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS - IsolaWrestling : L’ex giocatore di football è pronto per il debutto a WWE NXT Level Up -
Recensione TCL 30 SE: economico ma con Android 12Però, può vantare dei buoni colori e contrasto grazie alla tecnologia NXT Vision che migliora la ... display HD+ anacronistico; WiFi solo 2.4GHz; performance da smartphone entry level; qualità audio ...
Mahindra KUV100 M - Bifuel: a modo suo, sa farsi amare. Prova... in edizione Bifuel , Mahindra KUV100 costa 15.645 euro in formato entry level K6+ e 17.645 euro in ... MAHIDRA KUV100 NXT M - BIFUEL: SCHEDA TECNICA LUNGHEZZA 3.700 mm LARGHEZZA 1.727 mm ALTEZZA 1.655 ... WWE NXT Level Up 08-07-2022 Risultati – WWE The Shield Of Sports
NXT Level Up (7/8) Results: Malik Blade And Edris Enofe, Dante Chen, Arianna Grace, And More CompeteThe newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, July 8 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. . @AriannaGraceWWE and @YulisaLeon_wwe look for an all important win on ...
NXT Level Up results: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in actionEdris Enofe & Malik Blade defeated Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin This was a typical tag team match, until it wasn't. Strange. Blade and Enofe gained an early lead with quick tags and tandem offense ...
NXT LevelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NXT Level