Cristina Caffarra Sets Up New Antitrust Venture with Keystone

Cristina Caffarra
Prominent European competition economist forms partnership with Keystone to create a new combined ...

Cristina Caffarra Sets Up New Antitrust Venture with Keystone (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Prominent European competition economist forms partnership with Keystone to create a new combined economic, technology, and strategy approach to Antitrust in Europe LONDON and BRUSSELS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Keystone, a consultancy to top technology companies, government agencies and global law firms on matters of strategy, economics, technology, and competition, today announced it has formed a partnership with Cristina Caffarra in Europe. Dr. Caffarra, a leading European expert in Antitrust and competition economics, who headed the competition practice of Charles River Associates in Europe for over 10 years, will become a managing partner at Keystone and will lead the firm's European operations, ...
