Cristina Caffarra Sets Up New Antitrust Venture with Keystone (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Prominent European competition economist forms partnership with Keystone to create a new combined economic, technology, and strategy approach to Antitrust in Europe LONDON and BRUSSELS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Keystone, a consultancy to top technology companies, government agencies and global law firms on matters of strategy, economics, technology, and competition, today announced it has formed a partnership with Cristina Caffarra in Europe. Dr. Caffarra, a leading European expert in Antitrust and competition economics, who headed the competition practice of Charles River Associates in Europe for over 10 years, will become a managing partner at Keystone and will lead the firm's European operations, ...Leggi su iltempo
Keystone, a consultancy to top technology companies, government agencies and global law firms on matters of strategy, economics, technology, and competition, today announced it has formed a partnership with Cristina Caffarra in Europe. Dr. Caffarra, a leading European expert in Antitrust and competition economics, who headed the competition practice of Charles River Associates in Europe for over 10 years, will become a managing partner at Keystone and will lead the firm's European operations, ...Leggi su iltempo
Elezioni, tempo scaduto: cinque candidati (più 51) e un solo duello nell'Oglio PoCandidato sindaco: Maicol Caffarra (eventuale primo mandato) Lista "Pomponesco dinamica": Weiner ... Mara Viola, Rodolfo Rossi, Francesco Galli, Michela Gringiani, Cristina Carri, Debora Pelizzoni, ...
Torrile, le donne della Bassa Est nel libro "Parlami di lei"I testi sono stati curati delle scrittrici Debora Caffarra; Gloria Caleffi; Mariangela Crotti; ...a cura di Rosaria Marcantonio attraverso le testimonianze dei figli Pierluigi e Maria Cristina Saracca ... Oglio Po, ecco i quattro nuovi consigli comunali rinnovati - OglioPoNews OglioPoNews
Cristina CaffarraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cristina Caffarra