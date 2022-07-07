Cristina Caffarra Sets Up New Antitrust Venture with Keystone

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Prominent European competition economist forms partnershipto create a new combined economic, technology, and strategy approach toin Europe LONDON and BRUSSELS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a consultancy to top technology companies, government agencies and global law firms on matters of strategy, economics, technology, and competition, today announced it has formed a partnershipin Europe. Dr., a leading European expert inand competition economics, who headed the competition practice of Charles River Associates in Europe for over 10 years, will become a managing partner atand will lead the firm's European operations, ...