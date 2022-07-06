Zsquare receives FDA Clearance to Market for First High-Performance Single-Use ENT Endoscope (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) Company's patented polymeric fiber is a breakthrough in the world of miniaturizing visualization Zsquare ENT-Flex™ Rhinolaryngoscope advances the ENT category with a best-in-class 2.3mm outer diameter for High-resolution image quality at the lowest cost for the Single-use Market TEL AVIV, Israel, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Zsquare, a leading developer of High-Performance, Single-use Endoscopes, announces that it received Food and Drug Administration 510K Clearance to Market its First product, the Zsquare ENT-Flex™ Rhinolaryngoscope. Zsquare plans a pilot launch in leading United States hospitals and physician practice offices by Q4 2022. The ...Leggi su iltempo
Zsquare, a leading developer of High-Performance, Single-use Endoscopes, announces that it received Food and Drug Administration 510K Clearance to Market its First product, the Zsquare ENT-Flex™ Rhinolaryngoscope. Zsquare plans a pilot launch in leading United States hospitals and physician practice offices by Q4 2022. The ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Zsquare receives FDA Clearance to Market for First High-Performance Single-Use ENT EndoscopeZsquare, a leading developer of high-performance, single-use endoscopes, announces that it received Food and Drug Administration 510K clearance to market its first product, the Zsquare ENT-Flex™ ...
Zsquare receivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zsquare receives