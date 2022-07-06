God of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerKingston rilascia la chiavetta USB IronKey Locker+ 50Presentato ‘Xiaomi Planet’, il mondo virtuale dedicato alla formazioneMichael Jordan è l’atleta di copertina di NBA 2K23Stampante 3D FLSUN Super Racer (SR)Ultime Blog

Zsquare receives FDA Clearance to Market for First High-Performance Single-Use ENT Endoscope

Company's patented polymeric fiber is a breakthrough in the world of miniaturizing ...

Zsquare receives FDA Clearance to Market for First High-Performance Single-Use ENT Endoscope (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) Company's patented polymeric fiber is a breakthrough in the world of miniaturizing visualization Zsquare ENT-Flex™ Rhinolaryngoscope advances the ENT category with a best-in-class 2.3mm outer diameter for High-resolution image quality at the lowest cost for the Single-use Market TEL AVIV, Israel, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Zsquare, a leading developer of High-Performance, Single-use Endoscopes, announces that it received Food and Drug Administration 510K Clearance to Market its First product, the Zsquare ENT-Flex™ Rhinolaryngoscope. Zsquare plans a pilot launch in leading United States hospitals and physician practice offices by Q4 2022. The ...
