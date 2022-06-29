/C O R R E C T I O N -- PokerStars/ (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - In the news release, PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario, issued 28-Jun-2022 by PokerStars over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the fourth paragraph, the guaranteed prize pool amount should read "$1 million" rather than $1.5 million as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PokerStars, part of Flutter Entertainment, announced today it has been granted a full registration to operate in the Canadian province of Ontario, by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The registration provides for a regulated offering to the community in Ontario, across PokerStars' three verticals of poker, casino, and sport, featuring many of the gaming products that players know and love, while presenting a localised ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PokerStars officially launches in hometown OntarioThere is much more ahead in Ontario this summer with epic events and experiences in the works for players who join the PokerStars family, including a fantastic rewards programme, which will give ...
Giochi: dove iniziare per i principiantiIn questo caso, è molto importante giocare su piattaforme online affidabili come PokerStars Casino, che non promettono esagerati bonus di benvenuto, e vi spiegano le regole per imparare a giocare ... Grandi firme su PokerStars: Federico Piroddi supera Barone e trionfa nel Sunday 30 Special KO ItaliaPokerClub
Poker online: ‘maxraises94’ sugli scudi, brillano anche ‘masirinotti’ e ‘6Lalor8’Poker online MTT – Martedì sera da protagonista per 'maxraises94', on fire nel NoS. Sono andati alla grande anche 'masirinotti' e '6Lalor8'.
Ontario, il giorno del debutto per PokerStarsNella provincia canadese dell'Ontario diventa operativa l'offerta di PokerStars. Per PokerStars Ontario oggi 28 giugno è il giorno del debutto. Finora, l'operatore aveva accettato giocatori dalla prov ...
