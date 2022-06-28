Vodafone Germany Chooses RealNetworks to Test an Anti-Fraud Voice Call Solution Using KONTXT

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Pilot project will gain insights on spam rejection performance and customer experience SEATTLE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/® (NASDAQ: RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and services, today announced a pilot program withto launch a new serviceedProtect.Protect will warncustomers of potentialulent, scam, or spam-types. The technology behindProtect is®, an AI-based-spamfor messaging ands, which includes the ...