JOYSBIO offers SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Test that detects Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) TIANJIN, China, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
As the SARS-COV-2 Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 make their way across the EU and the US, JOYSBIO is able to give people the power to administer a Rapid Test for themselves at home. The JOYSBIO Coronavirus Antigen Rapid Test Kit can effectively detect the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The Test is certified by CE1434 (PCBC) for self-Testing by layperson. Back in June 2020, JOYSBIO released their breakthrough Testing COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test. The 15-minute results allow government officials, event organizers, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
