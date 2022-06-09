Anycubic Kobra: la stampante 3D per tutti (Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) Un modello che punta a diventare il riferimento di mercato per chi è alle prime armi Anycubic Kobra è la nuova stampante FDM del famoso produttore cinese pensata per tutti i maker, ma soprattutto per coloro che desiderano entrare all'interno del mondo della stampa 3D con un budget limitato. Caratteristiche come l'estrusore Direct-Drive e un piatto di stampa magnetico con design texturizzato, utile a migliorare l'adesione … Leggi su it.mashable
Advertising
ILREPLICATORE : @anycubic3dprint, marchio leader mondiale di stampanti 3D, ha annunciato il lancio di Kobra Plus, l'ultimo membro d… -
Anycubic Launches Kobra Plus, A Sizable and Fast Professional Choice for Advanced UsersWith the superior ability to print at high speed, the Anycubic Kobra Plus serves as a professional product that ensures advanced users get the best printing results swiftly compared to other printing ...
Anycubic Kobra Plus Recensione: volume e affidabilità per la stampa 3D FDMIn quest'occasione, invece, sposteremo l'attenzione sul recente innesto nella famiglia, la Anycubic Kobra Plus , proposta a 499 dollari (e in offerta early bird a 399 per i primi 2000 pezzi), con cui ... Anycubic Kobra: la stampante 3D per tutti Mashable Italia
Anycubic Launches the Kobra Plus 3D large format PrinterAnycubic is a large and trusted 3D Printer manufacturer; The Kobra Plus has a large build volume of 300x300x350; First 2000 orders get $100 off of $499 reta ...
Anycubic Kobra Plus review: A huge step forward for accessible printingOut of all of the 3D printers on the market, the Anycubic Kobra Plus feels like the most suited for beginners. With auto-levelling and a great sized printing surface, it’s as accessible as any ...
Anycubic KobraSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anycubic Kobra