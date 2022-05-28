NXT Level Up 27.05.2022 Episodio 15 (Di sabato 28 maggio 2022) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con il terzo show della settimana targato NXT. Il format è sempre lo stesso, quindi, non ci resta che proseguire con l’elencazione Risultati NXT Level Up Andre Chase e Bodhi Hayward hanno sconfitto Bryson Montana e Damaris Griffin; Amari Miller ha sconfitto Arianna Grace; Trick Williams (w/Carmelo Hayes) ha sconfitto Dante Chen. E così finisce questa puntata, alla prossima! Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT Level Up 20-05-2022 Risultati - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Level Up results: Trick Williams vs. Dante ChenChen connected with the first stent of offense before taking the match to the mat. Williams tried fighting to his feet but was continually brought to the ground with Chen maintaining arm control.
NXT Level Up Results (5/27): Arianna Grace, Bodhi Hayward, Trick Williams, And More In ActionThe newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, May 27 on WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below.
