Aurora Strengthens Leadership Position in Germany with EU-GMP Certification at Preeminent Local Cannabis Production Facility (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) State-of-the-art Facility readying first delivery of medical grade Cannabis for German patients EDMONTON, AB, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the company has received EU-GMP Certification for its state-of-the-art medical Cannabis Production Facility in Germany. As a leading manufacturer of medical Cannabis worldwide, achieving EU-GMP Certification of the company's first German manufacturing site marks a significant milestone in the fulfillment of an awarded tender by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices ...Leggi su iltempo
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the company has received EU-GMP Certification for its state-of-the-art medical Cannabis Production Facility in Germany. As a leading manufacturer of medical Cannabis worldwide, achieving EU-GMP Certification of the company's first German manufacturing site marks a significant milestone in the fulfillment of an awarded tender by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices ...Leggi su iltempo
KuCoin Announces Aurigami (PLY) Token Sale on KuCoin Spotlight, the Favored Token LaunchpadAurora is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) on the NEAR Protocol blockchain. Aurigami's team has ...Contacts Media Ashley Wang media@kucoin.com Articoli correlati Accenture Strengthens Sustainability ...
KuCoin Announces Aurigami (PLY) Token Sale on KuCoin Spotlight, the Favored Token LaunchpadAurora is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) on the NEAR Protocol blockchain. Aurigami's team has ...Contacts Media Ashley Wang media@kucoin.com Articoli correlati Accenture Strengthens Sustainability ...
Aurora Cannabis Inc.: Aurora Strengthens Leadership Position in Germany with EU-GMP Certification at Preeminent Local Cannabis Production FacilityState-of-the-art facility readying first delivery of medical grade cannabis for German patients EDMONTON, AB, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or ...
Aurora Strengthens Leadership Position in Germany with EU-GMP Certification at Preeminent Local Cannabis Production FacilityState-of-the-art facility readying first delivery of medical grade cannabis for German patients EDMONTON, AB, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ ...
Aurora StrengthensSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Aurora Strengthens