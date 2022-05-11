GCLSI Provides High Quality Solar Modules for the Ocean Sun Solution in Albania's Largest Floating Solar Project (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) TIRANA, Albania, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen: 002506), a leading photovoltaics company, announced the first phase of Albania's Largest Floating Solar Project, to which GCLSI Provides patented Modules, was successfully connected to the grid. Working jointly with Ocean Sun, a Norwegian owner and developer of proprietary Floating Solar technology, GCLSI as a supplier, Provides Solar Modules to the 2 MWp Project on the Banja reservoir, the ...Leggi su iltempo
GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen: 002506), a leading photovoltaics company, announced the first phase of Albania's Largest Floating Solar Project, to which GCLSI Provides patented Modules, was successfully connected to the grid. Working jointly with Ocean Sun, a Norwegian owner and developer of proprietary Floating Solar technology, GCLSI as a supplier, Provides Solar Modules to the 2 MWp Project on the Banja reservoir, the ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
GCLSI Provides High Quality Solar Modules for the Ocean Sun Solution in Albania's Largest Floating Solar ProjectGCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCLSI" or "the Company") (Shenzhen: 002506), a leading photovoltaics company, announced the first phase of Albania's largest floating solar project, to ...
Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Partial Adjournment of Annual Meeting and Information for Reconvened Annual MeetingSummit Midstream Partners, LP (the "Partnership" or "SMLP") announced today that its 2022 annual meeting of limited partners (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled for and convened today has been partially ...
GCLSI ProvidesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GCLSI Provides