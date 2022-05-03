Byondis and medac Enter Into License and Collaboration and Supply Agreements for Anti-HER2 ADC Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985)

Xgimi Aura, il proiettore a tiro ultra-corto che porta il grande ...CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD E WARZONE - BUNDLE A TEMPO LIMITATO DI KONG, ...Riot Games: Molly Mason-Boulé si unisce come Responsabile Studi di ...Uccisi e fatti a pezzi : 23enne brucia i genitori e li getta nel fiumePulizie industriali, a cosa fare attenzione? Tutto quello che bisogna ...Torna Round One, l’evento di riferimento per Il business degli ...Apex Legends: il mostruoso aggiornamento Passo della TempestaWild Rift Championship EMEA: Cosa c'è da sapere sulle finali del 2022Squadre Enix vende a Embracer GroupMcDonald's lancia il nuovo servizio Mobile Order and PayUltime Blog

Byondis B.V., an independent, Dutch clinical stage biopharmaceutical company creating precision medicines, has Entered Into a License and Collaboration Agreement and a Supply Agreement with medac GmbH, a privately owned pharmaceutical company based in Germany. Byondis and medac will partner to commercialize Byondis' lead program, Anti-HER2 Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985), pending approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ...
