Visitors’ entrance is free of charge. Get ready, Visitors’ Registration will be open on IVS website starting from 1st March! (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) 2 days event, endless opportunities…come to Bergamo! Attending IVS gives you the opportunity to discover the latest technological innovations, find the highest quality products and meet the internationally recognized excellence of valve manufacturing. IVS represents a unique chance to grow your knowledge on Oil&Gas industrial valves, thanks to a highly specialized conference programme. STAY TUNED Leggi su bergamonews
Advertising
Visitors’ entranceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Visitors’ entrance