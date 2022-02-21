LEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàUltime Blog

CGTN | Beijing 2022 concludes | passes Winter Olympics to Milano-Cortina 2026

CGTN Beijing
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
- Beijing, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a close at National ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: Beijing 2022 concludes, passes Winter Olympics to Milano-Cortina 2026 (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) - Beijing, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a close at National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night after over two weeks of competitions in 109 events of 15 disciplines over seven sports in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. China, as the host, won a record 15 medals in total including nine golds. They ranked third on the medal table, behind Norway which set a new all-time record by securing 16 golds, and Germany that dominated the sliding competitions to pocket 12 golds. A total of 2,871 athletes participated in the 2022 Winter Games and over 2,000 of them attended the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN Beijing

CGTN: Beijing 2022 concludes, passes Winter Olympics to Milano - Cortina 2026

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 02 - 20/Beijing - 2022 - Winter - Olympics - closing - ceremony - begins - 17Ok5LgyH04/index.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750188/CGTN_Closing_...

I video sulle Olimpiadi invernali di YouTube sono pieni di propaganda

... fanno entrambi parte del programma di collaboratori freelance dall emittente statale cinese Cgtn, ... Il termine di ricerca 'Beijing' restituiva anche un video realizzato da The Bl, un gruppo che è ...

CGTN: Bach: Winter sports 'fundamentally' changed after Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has changed winter sports "fundamentally," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Sunday, hours ...

CGTN: Beijing 2022 concludes, passes Winter Olympics to Milano-Cortina 2026

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-20/Beijing-2022-Winter-Olympics-closing-ceremony-begins-17Ok5LgyH04/index.html Photo - ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Beijing
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Beijing CGTN Beijing 2022 concludes passes