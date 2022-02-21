CGTN: Beijing 2022 concludes, passes Winter Olympics to Milano-Cortina 2026 (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) - Beijing, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to a close at National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night after over two weeks of competitions in 109 events of 15 disciplines over seven sports in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. China, as the host, won a record 15 medals in total including nine golds. They ranked third on the medal table, behind Norway which set a new all-time record by securing 16 golds, and Germany that dominated the sliding competitions to pocket 12 golds. A total of 2,871 athletes participated in the 2022 Winter Games and over 2,000 of them attended the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
I video sulle Olimpiadi invernali di YouTube sono pieni di propaganda... fanno entrambi parte del programma di collaboratori freelance dall emittente statale cinese Cgtn, ... Il termine di ricerca 'Beijing' restituiva anche un video realizzato da The Bl, un gruppo che è ...
CGTN: Bach: Winter sports 'fundamentally' changed after Beijing 2022BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has changed winter sports "fundamentally," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Sunday, hours ...
