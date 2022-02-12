AEW | Jurassic Express ancora al top | Gunn Clubb sconfitti a Rampage

(Di sabato 12 febbraio 2022) Ihanno accarezzato il sogno di vincere i titoli di coppia ma non èil momento di arrivare così in fondo. Almeno finché Jungle Boy e Luchasaurus saranno così inarrivabili per le coppie del midcarding AEW. Ed è così che dopo il main event di, i due sonocampioni tag team e attendono di scoprire cosa riserva loro il futuro. Le fasi finali del match #AndStill! The #AEW World Tag Team Champions @boy myth legend and @luchasaurus retain their title, with an incredible performance against the #Club, under the mentorship of @Christian4Peeps! An amazing night of action here at #AEW! pic.twitter.com/EEfMUKstqi— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2022

