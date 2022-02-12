AEW: Jurassic Express ancora al top, Gunn Clubb sconfitti a Rampage (Di sabato 12 febbraio 2022) I Gunn Clubb hanno accarezzato il sogno di vincere i titoli di coppia ma non è ancora il momento di arrivare così in fondo. Almeno finché Jungle Boy e Luchasaurus saranno così inarrivabili per le coppie del midcarding AEW. Ed è così che dopo il main event di Rampage, i due sono ancora campioni tag team e attendono di scoprire cosa riserva loro il futuro. Le fasi finali del match #AndStill! The #AEW World Tag Team Champions @boy myth legend and @luchasaurus retain their title, with an incredible performance against the #GunnClub, under the mentorship of @Christian4Peeps! An amazing night of action here at #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/EEfMUKstqi— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 11Christian was there to support Jurassic Express ... This is a good formula for AEW, so hopefully it continues to work this well.
Young Bucks meet Roppongi Vice on AEW RampageThe Young Bucks meet old foes Roppongi Vice, plus Jurassic Express defends their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Gunn Club and both AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and ...
