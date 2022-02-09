Customertimes Announces New Consumer Health Projects Based on CT Software Products (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Customertimes has recently undertaken Projects with three global Consumer Health organizations in Western Europe to increase their existing OTC and prescription drug business segments and facilitate expansion into new, rapidly growing markets. Customertimes will be implementing CRM solutions for multichannel pharmacy and HCP engagement. The new solutions will be Based on CT Software's award-winning suite of Products, including CT Pharma, CT Mobile, and CT Presenter. Additionally, all new customers will leverage CT's proprietary multi-channel ordering solution, CT Orders, to increase efficiency for OTC and pharmacy rep visits. The timelines vary, but all three Projects will reach go-live by Q3 of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
