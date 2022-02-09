Customertimes Announces New Consumer Health Projects Based on CT Software Products

NZXT lancia il nuovo case H1CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD E WARZONE STAGIONE 2 IN ARRIVOApex Legends: Ribellione ora disponibile Trust diventa partner di Barco ClickShareFar Cry 6 - Joseph: Collasso terzo DLC in arrivoDestiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo ViDoc dietro le quinte Safer Internet Day 2022: il contributo di SIE nel creare un ambiente ...The Sims 4 Il Mio Matrimonio Game Pack in arrivoEuropean Chips Act | la posizione di IntelLEGO Technic - nuovo set McLaren Formula 1 Ultime Blog

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes has recently undertaken Projects with three global ...

Customertimes has recently undertaken Projects with three global Consumer Health organizations in Western Europe to increase their existing OTC and prescription drug business segments and facilitate expansion into new, rapidly growing markets. Customertimes will be implementing CRM solutions for multichannel pharmacy and HCP engagement. The new solutions will be Based on CT Software's award-winning suite of Products, including CT Pharma, CT Mobile, and CT Presenter. Additionally, all new customers will leverage CT's proprietary multi-channel ordering solution, CT Orders, to increase efficiency for OTC and pharmacy rep visits. The timelines vary, but all three Projects will reach go-live by Q3 of ...
About Customertimes Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ ...

About Customertimes Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ ...
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes has recently undertaken projects with three global consumer health organizations in Western Europe to increase their existing OTC and prescription ...

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes has recently undertaken projects with three global consumer health organizations in Western Europe to increase their existing OTC and prescription ...
