Maxeon Solar Technologies Extends the Product | Power and Service Warranty on its Flagship Product Line to 40 Years

(Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) The New 40 YearSupports Unmatched Long-Term Energyion and EnhancesValue, Customer Peace of Mind and Industry-Leading Sustainability SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader ininnovation and channels, today announced the launch of theindustry's longest and most comprehensive combinedon itsInterdigitated Back Contact (IBC), which is sold in most countries outside the US and Canada under the Sunbrand. The newcovers ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maxeon Solar

Qualenergia.it

"La scelta tecnologica fatta con Elmec- spiega Claudio Rimoldi, ceo della Vito Rimoldi spa - ...sede produttiva di Busto Arsizio è stato realizzato con 818 pannelli fotovoltaici SunPower...Partnership Aims to Lead the Baltics to a Greener Future SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - -Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader ininnovation and channels, today announces that they have selected Reenpro as their first local distributor in Lithuania and ...The New 40 Year Warranty Supports Unmatched Long-Term Energy Production and Enhances Product Value, Customer Peace of Mind and Industry-Leading Sustainability SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ...The New 40 Year Warranty Supports Unmatched Long-Term Energy Production and Enhances Product Value, Customer Peace of Mind and Industry-Leading Sustainability SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ...