Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dead at 73 | Beyonce and More Stars React

Designer Manfred
Manfred Thierry Mugler died at age 73, according to a statement shared on the fashion Designer's ...

Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dead at 73: Beyonce and More Stars React (Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) Manfred Thierry Mugler died at age 73, according to a statement shared on the fashion Designer’s official social media accounts on Sunday, January 23. Mugler’s team shared an image of a plain black box via Instagram. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the caption read. The announcement was also made in French. A cause of death was not immediately announced. The Designer was born in Strasbourg, France, in December 1948 and started his career in fashion in his early twenties. He rose to international success in the ’80s and ’90s, and despite retiring from the Mugler brand in 2003, he continued to be influential until his ...
Lutto nella moda, morto a 73 anni lo stilista Thierry Mugler

How Thierry Mugler Brought the Best Drama to the Runway

Thierry Mugler, who has died at 73, brought a forceful, brilliant imagination to fashion—which is why stars like Bowie, Cardi B, Beyoncé, and Gaga loved to wear his creations.

Renowned French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic and architectural clothing designs were worn by celebrities including Diana Ross, Madonna and Beyonce, has died.
