Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dead at 73 | Beyonce and More Stars React

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022)died at age 73, according to a statement shared on the fashion’s official social media accounts on Sunday, January 23.’s team shared an image of a plain black box via Instagram. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mron Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the caption read. The announcement was also made in French. A cause of death was not immediately announced. Thewas born in Strasbourg, France, in December 1948 and started his career in fashion in his early twenties. He rose to international success in the ’80s and ’90s, and despite retiring from thebrand in 2003, he continued to be influential until his ...