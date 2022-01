Leggi su ilfattoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) he European Union will publish proposed legislation in early February to make the continent a leader in production, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today. The European s Act will further adapt state aid rules “under a set of strict conditions,” the head of the EU’s executive arm said during a virtual address at the World Economic Forum. “This will allow public support — for the very first time -– for European ‘first of a kind’ production facilities so that benefit all of Europe.” The EU wants to become more involved in production, with a target of producing 20% of the world’s value of semiconductors by 2030, up from 10%. Currently, the EU is a world leader on research and production equipment but lags behind in producing s, particularly state-of-the-art versions. A global supply shortage of semiconductors highlighted the continent’s dependence on Asia and the ...