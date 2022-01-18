CGTN: China calls for building an open world economy to create better post-COVID world (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The world Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Risks Report warned that economic stagnation is the most serious challenge persisting from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, China is injecting confidence into the world economy with official data released on Monday showing its economy posted stable growth in 2021. How did the world's second-largest economy realize growth despite challenges including sporadic epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment? building an open world economy, embracing cooperation against the pandemic and revitalizing global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The world Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Risks Report warned that economic stagnation is the most serious challenge persisting from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, China is injecting confidence into the world economy with official data released on Monday showing its economy posted stable growth in 2021. How did the world's second-largest economy realize growth despite challenges including sporadic epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment? building an open world economy, embracing cooperation against the pandemic and revitalizing global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
medicojunghiano : RT @iuvinale_n: La sonda lunare #cinese rileva l'acqua superficiale della luna in situ. #China's lunar probe detects in-situ moon surface w… - Peter_Italy : RT @busettodavide: Sono dati impressionanti. La #Cina conferma anche nel 2021 la sua forza economica. PIL pro capite: $12,551. Crescita PIL… - Lukyluke311 : RT @busettodavide: Sono dati impressionanti. La #Cina conferma anche nel 2021 la sua forza economica. PIL pro capite: $12,551. Crescita PIL… - busettodavide : Sono dati impressionanti. La #Cina conferma anche nel 2021 la sua forza economica. PIL pro capite: $12,551. Crescit… - TibetNews11 : I giornalisti dell'ufficio di #Qinghai del China Media Group nel nord-ovest della Cina hanno accettato la sfida deg… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN China
IRAN. Discusso a Pechino il futuro dell'Alleanza sino - iranianaTeheran e Pechino beneficeranno dell'accordo, che oggi entrerà nella sua fase di attuazione", ha detto Amir - Abdollahian alla China Global Television Network, Cgtn . "Le relazioni e i legami tra ...
CGTN: China calls for building an open world economy to create better post - COVID world... and China stands ready to work with other countries to jointly put the initiative into concrete ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 01 - 17/President - Xi - addresses - World - Economic - Forum - 2022 ...
China to deliver disaster-relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga: Chinese FM spokespersonChina will deliver a batch of disaster relief materials to Tonga following the massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano at the request of the South Pacific island country, Chinese ...
CGTN: China calls for building an open world economy to create better post-COVID worldHow did the world's second-largest economy realize growth despite challenges including sporadic epidemic resurgences and a complicated external environment? Building an open world economy, embracing ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China