VIDEO: NWA Powerrr del 14.01.2022 (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) Torna disponibile anche su Youtube NWA Powerrr; la nuova formula che prevede la puntata live su FITE il Martedì e la replica su Youtube ogni Venerdì. In questo episodio: Un Fatal 4 Way per determinare la prossima sfidante di Kamille, Tyrus difende l’NWA TV Title contro Jaden Roller, mentre nel Main Event, Matt Cardona & Mike Knox affrontano gli Strictly Business e Tim Storm & Trevor Murdoch:
