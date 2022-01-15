‘Shahs of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi Is Expecting 2nd Child With Dara Mir (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) Dara Mir and Lilly Ghalichi Broadimage/ShutterstockExpanding their family! Shahs of Sunset Alum Lilly Ghalichi announced that she is pregnant With her and husband Dara Mir’s second Child. 2022 Baby Bump Hall of Fame! Stars’ Pregnancy Progress Read article “Been busy creating life,” the reality star, 38, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Friday, January 14. In the pictures, Ghalichi posed alongside Mir, 41, and their 3-year-old daughter, Alara. The expectant star cradled her baby bump while wearing a sheer lace halter gown, black gloves and glamorous hair and makeup. The TV personality elaborated on the happy news via her Instagram Story. “Surprise!!!!” she wrote. “Sorry I’ve been so MIA. It’s been ...Leggi su cityroma
‘Shahs Sunset’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Shahs Sunset’