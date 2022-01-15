Tendenze Moda Donna Primavera-Estate 2022Juventus, gli obiettivi per l'attacco a gennaioGTA Online: Lavoro di coppia una nuova esperienza cooperativaValentina Boscardin : muore di Covid la modella stroncata da una ...A Torino morta una bambina di tre anni precipitata dal balconeRicoveri Covid : Positivi asintomatici non saranno consideratiTHE SETTLERS SARA’ DISPONIBILE SU PC MARZO RUGBY 22: NUOVO GAMEPLAYRescue Party: Live! è disponibile Senza green pass si perde il reddito di cittadinanza : Ecco i rischiUltime Blog

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi Is Expecting 2nd Child With Dara Mir

Dara Mir and Lilly Ghalichi Broadimage/ShutterstockExpanding their family! Shahs of Sunset Alum Lilly

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi Is Expecting 2nd Child With Dara Mir (Di sabato 15 gennaio 2022) Dara Mir and Lilly Ghalichi Broadimage/ShutterstockExpanding their family! Shahs of Sunset Alum Lilly Ghalichi announced that she is pregnant With her and husband Dara Mir’s second Child. 2022 Baby Bump Hall of Fame! Stars’ Pregnancy Progress Read article “Been busy creating life,” the reality star, 38, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Friday, January 14. In the pictures, Ghalichi posed alongside Mir, 41, and their 3-year-old daughter, Alara. The expectant star cradled her baby bump while wearing a sheer lace halter gown, black gloves and glamorous hair and makeup. The TV personality elaborated on the happy news via her Instagram Story. “Surprise!!!!” she wrote. “Sorry I’ve been so MIA. It’s been ...
