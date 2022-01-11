VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 10 01 2022

(Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Torna AEW, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 10 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss vs. Chris Steeler & Jaden Valo Emi Sakura & Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Myles Hawkins & Pat Brink Leyla Hirsch & Red Velvet vs. B3CCA & Notorious Mimi Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton Avery Good vs. Andrade El Idolo Joey Ace & Kevin Matthews vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) Dante Martin vs. Action Andretti The ...

