Hollywood’s Ability to Influence Its China Box Office Destiny Has Never Been Weaker

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022)has always taken extraordinary measures to protect its massive market from Hollywood content, but 2021 truly put its World Trade Organization obligations to the test. Only 21 revenue-share Hollywood imports were released inin 2021, far fewer than even the 34 title quota set out by the U.S.-Film Agreement signed in 2012 L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.