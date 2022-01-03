IMPACT | Rohit Raju annuncia lo scioglimento del contratto

(Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022)non fa più parte del roster regolare di. A dare l’annuncio domenica scorsa è stato proprio l’ex campione X-Division, che si è recato sul suo profilo Twitter per chiedere ai fan dove vorrebbero vederlo in futuro.ha scritto: “Oggi sono diventato un free agent. Dove vorreste vedermi la prossima volta?”. As of today I am a free agent. Where would you like to see me next?—/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) January 3, 2022 I trascorsi adha iniziato a lottare perWrestling nel maggio del 2017. Durante il suo stint nella compagnia ha fatto parte della stable Desi Hit Squad, per poi mettersi in proprio e vincere, evetualmente, l’X-Division Championship nell’agosto del 2020. ...

