Release of Indian Blockbuster ‘RRR’ Postponed as Omicron Surges Across India (Di sabato 1 gennaio 2022) The Jan. 7 theatrical Release of S.S. Rajamouli’s much anticipated Blockbuster “RRR” has been indefinitely Postponed as the Omicron variant of coronavirus Surges Across India. “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film,” the “RRR” team tweeted. “Our sincere thanks to all the fans and L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Release Indian
Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2022New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report 'Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2022' - https://www.reportlinker.com/... warming of Indian Ocean, ...
Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report 'Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022' - https://www.reportlinker.com/... The Indian 'Ministry of New &...
RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 casesRRR, one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2022, has been postponed once again amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant. The film, directed by ...
Modi releases 10th instalment of PM-KISAN, more than Rs 20,000 crore transferred to farmer familiesPrime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 10th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than ...
Release IndianSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Release Indian