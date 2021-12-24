Access Advance Welcomes Microsoft as a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) - BOSTON, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Microsoft, a global technology leader, has become a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. As a Licensor, all of Microsoft's HEVC/H.265 essential Patents are now included under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool license. As a Licensee, Microsoft gains Access to the over 16,500 (and counting) world-wide Patents essential to implementing the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
