Nordic Aviation Capital reaches Restructuring Support Agreement with majority of lenders to strengthen capital structure and position the Company for long-term growth and success (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) - Restructuring will be implemented through a pre-arranged Chapter 11 process in U.S. Bankruptcy Court - Provides for the injection of $537 million of capital through a $337 million equity rights offering and a $200 million new revolving facility - Company has obtained an additional $170 million debtor in possession financing facility from existing creditors to help fund the Chapter 11 process - The deleveraging resulting from the Restructuring will place the Company in a strong financial position enabling it to continue global operations - Company will continue to satisfy substantially all obligations to employees, customers and suppliers as leasing operations and aircraft deliveries will continue in the normal course LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 20, 2021 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A Flybe il primo Dash 8 - 400Flybe ricevuto il primo dei 12 Dash 8 - 400 da Nordic Aviation Capital nel quadro di un'operazione di noleggio, che si aggiunge all'annuncio di aprire all' aeroporto di Birmingham la sua prima base. Le operazioni di volo dovrebbero iniziare nei ...
Limerick-based Nordic Aviation Capital seals US Chapter 11 deal with lendersLIMERICK-BASED aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has confirmed it’s entering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process in the United States as part of a deal finalised with a majority of ...
Nordic Aviation Capital Files Bankruptcy to Overhaul DebtOne of the world’s largest aircraft leasing company filed for Chapter 11 as it seeks to restructure its finances for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.
