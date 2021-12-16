Debiopharm Further Explores the Potential of its Potent | Highly Selective WEE1 Inhibitor Debio 0123 In Phase 1 Cancer Study

(Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) Dose escalation, monotherapy trial launched to access the safety and preliminary anti-tumor activity ofin the treatment of advanced solid tumors LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/(www..com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, announced today the first patient treated in the newly launched open-label,evaluating, an oral,and, as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT05109975). Part of an emerging new class of drugs working within the DNA damage response (DDR) pathway, the compound's anti-tumor capacity ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Debiopharm Further

...aligns well with our aim to support the development of novel drug delivery systems and..." expressed Lambert Potin, Partnering Associate, Search and Evaluation,. "It's thrilling to ...So, we are very pleased to continue to this important award and hope to sparkcollaboration," explained Bertrand Ducrey, CEO of. Dr. Shumpei Ishikawa's disruptive research at the ...Dose escalation, monotherapy trial launched to access the safety and preliminary anti-tumor activity of Debio 0123 in the treatment of advanced solid ...Debiopharm ( ), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, announced today the first patient treated in the newly launched open-label, phase I study evaluating Debio 0123, an oral, potent and highly ...