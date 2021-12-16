Debiopharm Further Explores the Potential of its Potent, Highly Selective WEE1 Inhibitor Debio 0123 In Phase 1 Cancer Study (Di giovedì 16 dicembre 2021) Dose escalation, monotherapy trial launched to access the safety and preliminary anti-tumor activity of Debio 0123 in the treatment of advanced solid tumors LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Debiopharm (www.Debiopharm.com), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, announced today the first patient treated in the newly launched open-label, Phase I Study evaluating Debio 0123, an oral, Potent and Highly Selective WEE1 Inhibitor, as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT05109975). Part of an emerging new class of drugs working within the DNA damage response (DDR) pathway, the compound's anti-tumor capacity ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
