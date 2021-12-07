La community celebra Dragon AgeIl mondo dei giochi online e le strategie di vendita delle case ...Calendario personalizzato, uno strumento di marketing essenzialeHorizon Forbidden West: tante nuove informazioniHasbro Monopoly Disney Villains Edition gioco bambini regalo Natale ...Massaggiatore per Piedi Portatile Stimolatore Muscolare Salute e cura ...JUST DANCE & REEBOK ASSIEME PER PROMUOVERE IL FITNESSRegali Natale - ecco le nuovissime Fashion Doll Winx Club Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniUltime Blog

The Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC), formed just 17 months ago, is splitting apart with the sale of ...

Eros, STX End Short Merger as Najafi Group Buys STX Entertainment (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) The Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC), formed just 17 months ago, is splitting apart with the sale of STX Entertainment to an affiliate of The Najafi Companies. The Najafi affiliate will purchase STX Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of ESGC, for $173 million. This includes repayment of the $148 million STX Entertainment debt. Najafi has L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
The troubled marriage between STX Entertainment and Eros is dissolving. The Najafi Companies announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire the studio behind “Bad Moms” ...

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX", "ESGC", the "Company", "we" or "our"), a global entertainment company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its STX ...
