Eros | STX End Short Merger as Najafi Group Buys STX Entertainment

(Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) TheSTX Global Corporation (ESGC), formed just 17 months ago, is splitting apart with the sale of STXto an affiliate of TheCompanies. Theaffiliate will purchase STX, a wholly owned subsidiary of ESGC, for $173 million. This includes repayment of the $148 million STXdebt.has L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

The troubled marriage between STX Entertainment and Eros is dissolving. The Najafi Companies announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire the studio behind “Bad Moms” ...Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX", "ESGC", the "Company", "we" or "our"), a global entertainment company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its STX ...