Eros, STX End Short Merger as Najafi Group Buys STX Entertainment (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) The Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC), formed just 17 months ago, is splitting apart with the sale of STX Entertainment to an affiliate of The Najafi Companies. The Najafi affiliate will purchase STX Entertainment, a wholly owned subsidiary of ESGC, for $173 million. This includes repayment of the $148 million STX Entertainment debt. Najafi has L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
