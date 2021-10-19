Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD ZOMBI - Q&A CON IL TEAM DI TREYARCHIL VIDEOGIOCO “DC LA SQUADRA DEI SUPERANIMALI” SARÀ DISPONIBILE NEL ...Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer di lancio ufficialeUltime Blog

Ecobat Acquires Benelux Battery Distributor Emrol

- Acquisition diversifies Ecobat's position in Europe as the leader in energy storage by expanding ...

Ecobat Acquires Benelux Battery Distributor Emrol (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) - Acquisition diversifies Ecobat's position in Europe as the leader in energy storage by expanding into new e-mobility and motive power markets IRVING, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Ecobat, the global leader in Battery recycling, announced today that it has acquired Belgium-based industrial Battery Distributor, Emrol. "The Emrol acquisition perfectly complements our current operations allowing Ecobat to serve our customers in Europe with more diverse solutions and services for energy storage," said Ecobat Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Herring. "As a leading Distributor of motive power solutions used in industrial applications, this strategic acquisition of Emrol underscores our continued ...
Ecobat Acquires Benelux Battery Distributor Emrol

...acquisition of Emrol underscores our continued strategy to grow Ecobat Battery across Europe." This acquisition expands Ecobat's footprint throughout the Benelux region and diversifies Ecobat's ...

Ecobat Acquires Leading European Lithium - Ion Recycler

Promesa's strategic location in the vehicle manufacturing and lithium battery center of Germany provides Ecobat a crucial entry point in one of the most critical markets for battery access and OEM ...
