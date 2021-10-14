Survey Finds Industry Taking Action to Address Challenges from Rapid Move to Decentralized Trials Amid COVID-19 (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) 95% of clinical leaders now focused on establishing a connected digital foundation for patient-centric Trials BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) are accelerating digital transformation to advance toward patient-centric, paperless, and Decentralized Trials, according to the Digital Clinical Trials Survey Report conducted by Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV). The new global research shows life sciences companies are Taking decisive Action to improve operational Challenges stemming from the Rapid adoption of Decentralized technologies during COVID-19, evolving to a study model that expands beyond just decentralization.
