Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured Notes

(Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021)solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vertiv Group

01Net

COLUMBUS, Ohio-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Holdings Co ('') (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that a subsidiary,Corporation (the 'Issuer'), intends to offer $850 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the 'Notes') in a private placement, subject to market and other ...Continua a leggereCorporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured Notes Business Wire Business Wire - 13 Ottobre 2021 COLUMBUS, Ohio - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - -Holdings ...