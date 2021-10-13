Aceto e Tartufo... lo sapevi che | CuriositàLa guerra di domani streaming : Chris Pratt | CuriositàThe Smiths : La band più influente degli anni Ottanta | CuriositàIl Palazzo dei Diamanti a Ferrara | CuriositàIl mago Harry Blackstone Sr : Il rivale di Harry Houdini | CuriositàInhumans serie tv : Anson Mount Freccia Nera | CuriositàEdvard Munch : Al tavolo della roulette a Monte Carlo | CuriositàOverwatch - Halloween da Brividi 2021 disponibileIMOLA RITORNA IN F1 2021 COME AGGIORNAMENTONACON X Pro Controller disponibile per XboxUltime Blog

Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured Notes

Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured Notes (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure ...
Leggi su 01net
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vertiv Group

Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured Notes

COLUMBUS, Ohio-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Vertiv Holdings Co ('Vertiv') (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that a subsidiary, Vertiv Group Corporation (the 'Issuer'), intends to offer $850 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the 'Notes') in a private placement, subject to market and other ...

Alida Announces $20 Million Equity Investment from Round13 Growth Fund

Continua a leggere Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured Notes Business Wire Business Wire - 13 Ottobre 2021 COLUMBUS, Ohio - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Vertiv Holdings ...
Vertiv compra E&I Engineering Group per 1,8 miliardi di dollari  01Net
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vertiv Group
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Vertiv Group Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention