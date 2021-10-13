Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured Notes (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vertiv Group
Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured NotesCOLUMBUS, Ohio-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Vertiv Holdings Co ('Vertiv') (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that a subsidiary, Vertiv Group Corporation (the 'Issuer'), intends to offer $850 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the 'Notes') in a private placement, subject to market and other ...
Alida Announces $20 Million Equity Investment from Round13 Growth FundContinua a leggere Vertiv Group Corporation Announces Intention to Offer New Senior Secured Notes Business Wire Business Wire - 13 Ottobre 2021 COLUMBUS, Ohio - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Vertiv Holdings ...
Vertiv compra E&I Engineering Group per 1,8 miliardi di dollari 01Net
Vertiv GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vertiv Group