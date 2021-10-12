The Last Duel recensione - Cavalieri poco cavallereschi (Di martedì 12 ottobre 2021) "Io canto le donne, i Cavalieri, le imprese militari, gli amori, le imprese cortesi e audaci". Così diceva Ariosto, tanto tanto tempo fa. Di acqua (abbondantemente tinta di sangue) ne è passata molta sotto i ponti e oggi abbiamo sottoposto a revisione critica anche quel periodo storico, un tempo definito automaticamente epico, con le gesta dei valorosi Cavalieri che in sella a possenti destrieri salvavano pulzelle in pericolo, liberavano gli oppressi, ristabilivano la giustizia, difendevano la cristianità. Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer
The Last Duel: il bacio tra Ben Affleck e Matt Damon è stato tagliatoBen Affleck e Matt Damon hanno rivelato la presenza di un bacio tra i loro personaggi, il loro primo bacio sullo schermo, nello script di The Last Duel, ma Ridley Scott ha deciso di tagliare la scena ...
The Last Duel, il film di Ridley Scott arriva nei cinema italianiIn sala dal 14 ottobre, con Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer e Ben Affleck protagonisti: ecco trama, trailer e recensioni ...
