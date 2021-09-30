Two Consultants Join Heidrick & Struggles in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) - LONDON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/(Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added twoto its Executive Search business inin August 2021. "By attracting top talent and leadership, our clients are seeking to create even greater alignment within their organizations to help them realize their strategic goals in a rapidly changing environment," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader,; Africa. "Our new' deep knowledge of talent trends and future marketplace demands give them a unique ability to guide clients as they build leadership teams that transform their businesses for the future." Aliceson Robinsoned ...