India's Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World's Largest FinTech Fest (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) - NEW DELHI, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
India's Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman will be the Chief Guest at the World's Largest Virtual FinTech Fest
Global FinTech Fest (GFF), scheduled for 28-30 September. Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, will address the Valedictory Session on 30th September. The event is presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and organised by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and FinTech Convergence Council (FCC) ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GrokTrade : Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove -
Genesis Executes the First OTC Trade of an Innovative New Bitcoin Futures Product with Akuna CapitalThe execution of this trade demonstrates new ways traditional finance participants and markets are ... India - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - #BusinessProcessServices - - Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, ...
Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on AWS... India, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global ... We are exploring a variety of use cases from the logistics, finance, energy, and telecom sectors that ...
L'inviato Onu per il clima Mark Carney: “Convincere Cina e India a fare di più oppure sarà una catastrofe”Intervista all'ex governatore delle Banche centrali d’Inghilterra e Canada: "La temperatura salirà a 2,1 gradi entro fine secolo, per ...
La missione impossibile di John Kerry: convincere India e Cina a fare di più per il pianetaL'inviato speciale del presidente Biden cerca di alzare la posta in palio al summit di Glasgow sul clima. È essenziale che Pechino e Nuova ...
