China Certifies First Shipment of Full Life Cycle Carbon-neutral Petroleum

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - Sinopec receives thecertificate issued by Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange (SEEE) SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange (SEEE) has issued thecertificate to Sinopec (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), Cosco Shipping andEastern Airlines at the certification ceremony for'sofheld on September 22 in Shanghai,. Sinopec, Cosco Shipping andEastern Airlines have taken their ...