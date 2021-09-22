UPPAbaby Blazes New Trails with the Introduction of the RIDGE All-Terrain Stroller (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) Packed with Innovative Features to Keep Families Moving Through All Environments ROCKLAND, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Coming to a trail near you in Fall 2021, UPPAbaby is covering more ground with the Introduction of their first all-Terrain Stroller, RIDGE. Built for performance, the RIDGE goes more places, at all paces. Smart, adjustable features keep parent and passenger comfortable from road to trail to off the beaten path. It is refined yet durable and offers families the ease and accessibility to get out and explore new horizons. Looking to jog, walk or simply enjoy the great outdoors? The RIDGE is optimized for performance to keep active families moving. Children will enjoy the secured comfort of a deep, padded seat ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
