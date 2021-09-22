CGTN: China leads green development, vows no new coal-fired power projects abroad (Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
After pledging to strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, China has taken another remarkable and practical step in pursuing green development. China will step up support for other developing countries in promoting green and low-carbon energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, announced President Xi Jinping at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via video on Tuesday. This is not surprising but of great significance, as China has previously cooperated with several countries along the routes of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) towards ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
