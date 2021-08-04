Katie’s Cryptic Quote About ‘AFR’ Points to More Trouble With Greg

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 4 agosto 2021) It’s safe to sayGrippo’s first impression rose has wilted. Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s relationshipher front-runner crumbled ahead of the finale — and things just keep getting messier., a 28-year-old account manager from New Jersey, caught the eye of the 30-year-old Bachelorette during the June 7 premiere, landing the coveted first impression rose. “What I lovedis he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” Katie exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not. He was just ...