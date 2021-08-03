Growth could come close to 6% in 2021 - UPB (Di martedì 3 agosto 2021) It said the the "speed and intensity of the recovery appear closely linked to the availability of vaccines". .Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Growth could come close to 6% in 2021 - UPBROME, AUG 3 - Italy's parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday that Italian growth could come in at around 6% this year. "Italian economic growth could be much higher than forecast some months ago, touching 6%," the UPB said. It added that "in the first half of next year the ...
