Legends of Tomorrow 7 | quello di Matt Ryan sarà un addio definitivo?

Legends Tomorrow
L'uscita della settima stagione di Legends of Tomorrow si fa sempre più vicina. Ancora non è stata ...

Legends of Tomorrow 7: quello di Matt Ryan sarà un addio definitivo? (Di lunedì 26 luglio 2021) L’uscita della settima stagione di Legends of Tomorrow si fa sempre più vicina. Ancora non è stata annunciata una data precisa, ma stanno iniziando a circolare le prime informazioni riguardo al futuro della serie tv. Una, in particolare, ha sconvolto gli affezionati fan dello show. Si tratta dell’abbandono di Matt Ryan nei panni di Constantine. L’attore, per tre anni, ha dato il volto all’amatissimo detective dell’occulto. Grazie alle sue capacità, Constantine si è rivelato preziosissimo per indagare su tutto ciò che sfuggisse dall’ordinario. Mostri, demoni, creature inconsuete erano il suo pane quotidiano. Purtroppo, ...
