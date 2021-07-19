SonoScape's X5 is aboard to deliver ultrasound imaging in Space (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On June 17th, the Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft consisting of a crew of three was launched into Space, taking one step forward to establish China's Tiangong Space station which is under construction in a Low-Earth orbit. Astronauts will stay in Space for three months to conduct extravehicular activities and the in-orbit verifications of major technologies. Prolonged exposure to microgravity causes multiple physiological and biochemical changes in humans, including cardiovascular deconditioning that leads to orthostatic intolerance, musculoskeletal complaints, urinary tract infections ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On June 17th, the Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft consisting of a crew of three was launched into Space, taking one step forward to establish China's Tiangong Space station which is under construction in a Low-Earth orbit. Astronauts will stay in Space for three months to conduct extravehicular activities and the in-orbit verifications of major technologies. Prolonged exposure to microgravity causes multiple physiological and biochemical changes in humans, including cardiovascular deconditioning that leads to orthostatic intolerance, musculoskeletal complaints, urinary tract infections ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SonoScape aboardSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SonoScape aboard