Uomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniFederico Chiesa scatenato... il video in discotecaIl bikini fluo di Elisabetta Canalis fa impazzire i fanCome trovare le immagini dei prodotti per il negozio eCommerceVIVI IL BRIVIDO DELLA PISTA IN CODEMASTERS(R) F1(R) 2021, CHE DEBUTTA ...Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...A Milano sacerdote arrestato per abusi su minoriUn vampiro! Uccide 10 bambini e beve il loro sangueBethesda News: QuakeCon 2021 | QuakeCon at Home torna con dirette, ...Ultime Blog

SonoScape' s X5 is aboard to deliver ultrasound imaging in Space

SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17th, the Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft consisting of a ...

zazoom
Commenta
SonoScape's X5 is aboard to deliver ultrasound imaging in Space (Di lunedì 19 luglio 2021) SHENZHEN, China, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On June 17th, the Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft consisting of a crew of three was launched into Space, taking one step forward to establish China's Tiangong Space station which is under construction in a Low-Earth orbit. Astronauts will stay in Space for three months to conduct extravehicular activities and the in-orbit verifications of major technologies. Prolonged exposure to microgravity causes multiple physiological and biochemical changes in humans, including cardiovascular deconditioning that leads to orthostatic intolerance, musculoskeletal complaints, urinary tract infections ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SonoScape aboard
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SonoScape aboard SonoScape aboard deliver ultrasound imaging