Man held in deaths of mother and daughter near Siracusa

Man held in deaths of mother and daughter near SiracusaSIRACUSA, JUL 14 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 38 - year - old Sicilian man for murdering and disposing of the bodies of an 89 - year - old woman and her 56 - year - old daughter who lived together at Lentini near Siracusa. Adriano Rossitto, from Lentini, was arrested on ...
