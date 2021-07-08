Realty ONE Group Opens New Offices At Record Pace In Q2

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) The UNBrokerage See More Impressive Growth in First Half of 2021 LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ONE, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE Of the fastest growing franchisors today, is reporting outstanding growth in the first half of 2021 with sales volume up nearly 100% over last year and newopening at a, up nearly 200% in the second quarter of the year alone. "We've invested significantly in ensuring we can sign new. opening them quickly and efficiently to jumpstart our Broker/Owners and ourONE ...