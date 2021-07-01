Eviation Unveils the Production All-electric Alice Aircraft as It Prepares for the Inaugural Flight

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) Thedesign optimizes performance, handling, and customer operations on the path to certification ARLINGTON, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a global manufacturer of all-, unveiled the design for itsall-, which is on track for firstlater this year. Theconfiguration, optimized based on real-world lessons learned and customer feedback, defines's path to certification and entry into service expected in 2024. ...