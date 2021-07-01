Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Eviation Unveils the Production All-electric Alice Aircraft as It Prepares for the Inaugural Flight

The Alice design optimizes performance, handling, and customer operations on the path to certification

Eviation Unveils the Production All-electric Alice Aircraft as It Prepares for the Inaugural Flight (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) The Alice design optimizes performance, handling, and customer operations on the path to certification ARLINGTON, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric Aircraft, unveiled the design for its Alice all-electric Aircraft, which is on track for first Flight later this year. The Production configuration, optimized based on real-world lessons learned and customer feedback, defines Alice's path to certification and entry into service expected in 2024. ...
