Bron Studios Lends a Helping Hand To AAPI Creatives Networking Group | ‘It’s Not A Risk’

Bron Studios
Bron Studios is lending a Helping Hand to AAPI Creatives, a Networking Group started by Zosimo Maximo ...

Bron Studios is lending a Helping Hand to AAPI Creatives, a Networking Group started by Zosimo Maximo to amplify Asian American voices working in the industry. Maximo used Clubhouse to form a Group of AAPI filmmakers who are inspired to change the narrative in Hollywood and build new opportunities for themselves.
Bron Studios Lends a Helping Hand To AAPI Creatives Networking Group: 'It's Not A Risk'

Bron Studios is lending a helping hand to AAPI Creatives, a networking group started by Zosimo Maximo to amplify Asian American voices working in the industry. Maximo used Clubhouse to form a group of ...

