22 APRILE - GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLA TERRA: I MITICI SUPER TELE E ...Huawei Band 6 arriva in ItaliaBIG (festival brasiliano gioco indipendente) al via l'evento 2021Sony annuncia un obiettivo super grandangolare apertura FE 14mm F1.8 ...Cugino Itt : muore Felix Silla de La famiglia AddamsGabriel Garko : basta bugie su di me, dall'ares-gate al mio coming ...Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca PesceCome ottenere e perchè richiedere un prestito personale

Ultimaker transforms into a platform business driving innovation and growth globally

New platform strategy and software plans, launched at Ultimaker Transformation Summit, leverage unique ...

zazoom
Commenta
Ultimaker transforms into a platform business driving innovation and growth globally (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) New platform strategy and software plans, launched at Ultimaker Transformation Summit, leverage unique Ecosystem UTRECHT, Netherlands, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Increasing volatility in global markets, driven by events such as the current pandemic, highlight the need for businesses to increase the flexibility of their operations. Some turned to 3D printing technology and solutions to stay on top of their supply chains. Ultimaker, a leader in the professional 3D printing industry, today enables companies to make the most of their operations by bundling all Ultimaker 3D printers with Ultimaker Essentials software. This gives customers one platform to fully leverage the Ultimaker Ecosystem, offering the largest diversity of products and services in ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ultimaker transforms

Nuova Stampante Cybot 330 PRO Delta multimateriale, 400mm/sec  Stampa3Dstore.com
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ultimaker transforms
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ultimaker transforms Ultimaker transforms into platform business