Cyprus: EIB backs EUR 245 million of new energy and connectivity investment in 2020, including fibre - optic internet roll - out by Epic ... (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) The EIB's annual results for Cyprus were confirmed earlier today during a virtual press conference, ...the roll - out of their Very High Capacity broadband network and related connectivity and IT ...Leggi su etribuna
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cyprus EIB
Cyprus: EIB backs EUR 245 million of new energy and connectivity investment in 2020, including fibre - optic internet roll - out by Epic ...The EIB's annual results for Cyprus were confirmed earlier today during a virtual press conference, alongside the formal announcement of a EUR 19 million loan agreement with Epic to accelerate ...
Cyprus EIBSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cyprus EIB