TCS Embarks on a New Brand Direction to Power its Next Horizon of Transformation-led Growth (Di martedì 30 marzo 2021) Tata Consultancy Services' New Brand Statement, 'Building on Belief', Puts its Vast Experience in Purpose-Led Transformation at the Core of its Brand Story NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting & business solutions organization, today unveiled a new Brand statement, 'Building on Belief', to articulate its mission and relationship with customers as it Embarks on its Next decade of Transformation-led Growth. The new Brand vision encapsulates the active and collaborative role that TCS plays in partnering with customers over the long term, leveraging its contextual knowledge, investments in research and innovation, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting & business solutions organization, today unveiled a new Brand statement, 'Building on Belief', to articulate its mission and relationship with customers as it Embarks on its Next decade of Transformation-led Growth. The new Brand vision encapsulates the active and collaborative role that TCS plays in partnering with customers over the long term, leveraging its contextual knowledge, investments in research and innovation, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TCS Embarks
TCS Embarks on a New Brand Direction to Power its Next Horizon of Transformation-led GrowthTata Consultancy Services' New Brand Statement, 'Building on Belief', Puts its Vast Experience in Purpose-Led Transformation at the Core of its Brand ...
TCS EmbarksSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TCS Embarks